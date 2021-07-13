More heat, humidity in the DC area on Tuesday

We're just about halfway through meteorological summer which means it's prime time for heat and humidity.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

It will be an "all you can eat buffet" of both today as temperatures rise again this afternoon into the low to mid 90s.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Combining the heat with the tropical humidity will yield heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees so pace yourself and stay hydrated.

In term of storms, there is not a big risk today but an isolated storm can't be ruled out.

Check the latest weather radars

Wednesday looks to be more active as there will be a trigger in the atmosphere so plan accordingly.

Advertisement

The Storm Prediction Center has our region in a "Marginal Risk" zone on Wednesday for the possibility of a few strong to severe storms.

