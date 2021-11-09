Montgomery County working to ensure enough COVID-19 vaccines for children

Officials in Montgomery County are working to make sure there are enough COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of five and 11.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says - so far - over 7,000 kids have already been vaccinated in the County.

The County's Department of Health is offering appointments at locations across the region including a dozen middle schools and clinics. Officials say appointments for five to 11 year olds are needed and clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY BEGINS COVID-19 VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN AGES 5 TO 11

Umeh says County officials have requested an additional 20,000 doses of the vaccine.

Advertisement

Local health care providers with doses can be found here. You can make an appointment at a County-run clinic here.