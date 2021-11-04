Montgomery County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11

Montgomery County began COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 years old Thursday at County-operated clinics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The vaccines will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. County officials say the vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, physician offices, and retailers like CVS, Giant, Safeway, and Walgreens.

They estimate 100,000 children fall into the 5 to 11-year-old age range in the county.

Beginning Friday, the County says the clinics will expand hours and offer vaccines for children on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. In addition, there will be school-based clinics on Saturdays and Sundays

Appointments are required and can be made at GoVaxMoco.com.

The County has received nearly 14,000 pediatric doses from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) for the first distribution to local health departments.

"Having full approval to vaccinate kids from five to eleven is a game changer in our fight against COVID-19," said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement.

Dr. James Bridgers, acting County health officer, urged parents to be patient as the vaccine delivery amount will take some time to ramp up.

MORE RESOURCES:

These community clinics will offer appointments for children ages 5 to 11: