Montgomery County won't bring back mask mandate after new COVID-19 data: officials

Montgomery County officials have confirmed that new COVID-19 data for the county shows few enough cases to not bring back the indoor mask mandate.

The Montgomery County Council adopted an amendment last week that would require the county to experience seven consecutive days of "substantial transmission" before another indoor mask mandate would be triggered.

It’s not as specific on when to return the mandate. Instead, the document outlines that the health officer, "promptly must take reasonable steps to notify the public if the County has become an area of substantial transmission."

The move came after Montgomery County had just lifted its indoor mask mandate last Thursday. Then, two days later, the county’s social media accounts shared that they were going back to the indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

According to the Amended Health Order: "Regarding the substantial transmission status that began on October 30, 2021, the indoor masking requirement would be triggered only if the substantial transmission status continues, without interruption, through November 5, 2021."

The county is deemed an area of substantial transmission if it reaches 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days or 8 to 9.99 percent test positivity during the past seven days.