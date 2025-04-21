Montgomery County woman reflects on pope's 2015 visit to US

Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday. He was 88 years old.

The Vatican confirmed his death early Monday in an announcement read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican Camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

Pope Francis was revered by many, referred to as "the People's Pope."

Local perspective:

On Pope Francis’s trip to Washington D.C. 2015, he made a number of stops in the area, including here at the Basilica. But before he stopped there, he arrived at Joint Base Andrews where he was welcomed by former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and a group of children from local churches.

FOX 5 spoke with one Montgomery County woman got a chance to meet him on his visit to the U.S.

"It was a whirlwind of emotions. It was excitement, I was scared. I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up,'" Jocelyn Anquino told FOX 5. "He came down. I said welcome to the United States in Spanish, he spoke to me back in Spanish and he shook my hand."

It was her one and only chance to meet the pope.

At 12 years old, Anquino — who is now 22 — was one of four kids who had the chance to welcome Pope Francis to Maryland at Joint Base Andrews almost 10 years ago, handing him a bouquet of white flowers.

"He is the pope, but it didn’t feel like that. It felt like I was speaking to someone I knew," Anquino said.

She told FOX 5 it felt special when he spoke to her in Spanish – her native tongue.

"In the moment I spoke to him in Spanish it was like speaking from my community, knowing that he spoke to me back in Spanish was a great honor," Anquino said.