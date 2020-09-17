Montgomery County votes to allow alcohol in 9 parks

article

The Montgomery County Planning Board voted Thursday to allow alcohol in nine parks starting a week from today.

Officials tell FOX 5, the designated areas where alcohol will be allowed in each park will be marked with signage.

Park visitors will be allowed to drink from 11 a.m. to dusk from September 24 until next May.

The parks include Jesup Blair Local Park, Acorn Urban Park, Germantown Town Center Urban Park, Norwood Local Park, Olney Manor Recreational Park, Takoma Urban Park, Wall Local Park, Wheaton Local Park, and Wheaton Regional Park.

Staff at the parks say there will be increased police presence while this is in effect.

