Montgomery County considers allowing alcohol in select public parks

Montgomery County has a plan to allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages in nine county parks, which would be designed to complement its "Picnic in the Park" program encouraging outdoor, socially-distanced dining.

"We know people do like to have a beer or a glass of wine when they have their lunch or dinner so we're gonna relax the rules prohibiting alcohol in the parks just in those nine locations," said Mike Riley, director of parks.

The Planning Commission will vote on the measure on September 17.

The parks include Jesup Blair Local Park, Acorn Urban Park, Germantown Town Center Urban Park, Norwood Local Park, Olney Manor Recreational Park, Takoma Urban Park, Wall Local Park, Wheaton Local Park and Wheaton Regional Park.

If passed, the alcohol consumption would be allowed through May 2021, with an option to renew for 12 months.

County officials say Park Police would monitor to make sure alcohol consumption is in accordance with the directive.