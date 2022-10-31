Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal

The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places.

The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers from having a firearm within 100 yards of a public place. That includes places like the library.

Other places include public and private areas, like a park, a place of worship, a hospital, or a conference center.

The bill is a response to a Supreme Court ruling back in June which struck down certain limitations on concealed carry permits.

Maryland's General Assembly isn't due back for its next session until January 2023 (when the state will have a new governor, as Hogan reaches his term limit.), and Democratic leadership has pledged to have gun restriction legislation on the docket.

The Montgomery County Council is basically considering a bill that will tighten what's already on the books when it comes to having a "wear and carry" gun permit. Meanwhile, State law already prohibits permit carriers from bringing guns into schools, state buildings, parks and other areas but not county buildings.