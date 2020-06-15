Montgomery County to enter phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced Monday that the county can officially enter phase two of their COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m.

Phase two will allow additional businesses and activities to begin or "increase modified operations under specified guidelines," according to a news release.

Those guidelines will include the following:

• Retail - curbside and limited in-store; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of sales space;

• Restaurants - outdoor/patio seating and limited indoor dining with requirements; up to 50 percent capacity maximum indoors if social distancing can be maintained;

• Childcare – childcare programs can reopen with a maximum of 15 individuals per classroom;

• Gyms - fitness centers, and other indoor physical activities; open with requirements; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of fitness space;

• Houses of Worship - virtual, drive-in, and limited indoor and outdoor services with requirements - one congregant/family unit per 200 sq. ft. of service space;

• Indoor and Outdoor Gatherings - limited to a maximum of 50 or one person/family unit per 200 sq. ft., whichever is lower

• Salons/Barbers/Nails - all personal services allowed by appointment only; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of service delivery space;

• Car Washes - open for internal and external cleaning with requirements;

• Office Spaces and Multi-tenant Commercial Buildings - limited use for nonessential personnel with requirements; telework strongly encouraged where applicable;

• Indoor and Outdoor pools (public and private) – open with capacity restrictions;

• Outdoor Day Camps - expanded opening with requirements;

• Outdoor Youth Sports - expanded for low-contact sports with requirements;

• Parks & Playgrounds - parks open for personal fitness and fitness classes with requirements; playgrounds open with requirements; only low-contact sports allowed; and

• Ride On Bus Service - expanded schedule; expanded routes.

County officials say concerts and theaters, senior centers, libraries, and recreation facilities will remain closed in Phase 2.

For more information on Montgomery County's reopening plan, click here.

