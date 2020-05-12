Montgomery County to decide grade calculations for secondary students

The Montgomery County Board of Education will discuss their grading and reporting plan for secondary students Tuesday.

According to the school system’s website, the plan will address the calculation of the overall semester grade, grade point averages (GPAs), and how final grades will be reported on transcripts.

A pass/incomplete framework for the fourth marking period is in place. The school system will send reports to students who are in danger of not passing a course for this marking period.

