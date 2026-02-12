Montgomery County tackles potholes following winter storm

The Brief Montgomery County launched two‑day blitz to repair potholes after the winter storm. More than 125 workers were deployed to fix damage across 5,400 lane miles. Residents can report potholes to 311, and state‑road issues should go to Maryland SHA.



The Montgomery County Department of Transportation launched a two‑day "Pothole Blitz" on Wednesday and Thursday to try and quickly repair potholes across 5,400 lane miles of county‑maintained roads.

More than 125 employees were deployed to fix storm‑damaged pavement during the blitz.

Residents can report potholes on county roads online or by calling 311 or 240‑777‑0311.

Pothole

Pothole reports submitted after the blitz will still be addressed within three business days, weather permitting, officials say.

Requests for pothole repairs on state‑maintained roads should be directed to the Maryland State Highway Administration through its online service request form or by calling 301‑513‑7300.

Residents who live within local municipalities, including Rockville and Gaithersburg, should report potholes directly to their local governments.

Since February 2025, MCDOT says they have filled 2,727 potholes on county roads.

Pothole