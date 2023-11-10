Montgomery County shooting under investigation

The Montgomery County Police Department is currently investigating an afternoon shooting.

Police arrived on the scene of a shooting in the area of 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle on Friday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. There are no reports of any injuries at this time or the number of individuals involved. Police have located two shooting suspects.

There is a large police presence in the area. Drivers and residents can expect delays and potential road closures.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for further information.