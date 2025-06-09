Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County Sheriff warns of rise in scam calls

Updated  June 9, 2025 12:52pm EDT
    • Montgomery County officials warn of an increase in scam calls.
    • Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement, demanding payment to avoid arrest.
    • Authorities emphasize they never request money or financial details over the phone.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities in Montgomery County are warning residents about an uptick in scam calls from fraudsters attempting to steal money over the phone.

Scam calls on the rise

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said scammers often pose as law enforcement officers, falsely claiming the recipient has missed a court date, jury duty, or failed to answer a summons. The caller threatens arrest unless a fine is paid immediately.

Sheriff Maxwell Uy emphasized that his office never requests money or financial information over the phone. Paying a fine will not clear any warrant, he said.

Residents who receive such calls or have fallen victim to the scam should contact the Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

