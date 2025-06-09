Montgomery County Sheriff warns of rise in scam calls
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities in Montgomery County are warning residents about an uptick in scam calls from fraudsters attempting to steal money over the phone.
Scam calls on the rise
What we know:
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said scammers often pose as law enforcement officers, falsely claiming the recipient has missed a court date, jury duty, or failed to answer a summons. The caller threatens arrest unless a fine is paid immediately.
Sheriff Maxwell Uy emphasized that his office never requests money or financial information over the phone. Paying a fine will not clear any warrant, he said.
Residents who receive such calls or have fallen victim to the scam should contact the Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.