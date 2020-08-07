Montgomery County School Board votes in favor of virtual start to school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County School Board voted in favor of a virtual start for the first semester of the upcoming school year. (READ THE PLAN)
According to a plan that was proposed last month, students would begin the semester online and would continue for at least several weeks. A phased reopening would then follow when deemed safe to do so.
According to the plan, fall and winter sports would be cancelled.
