Montgomery County requests more ballot drop boxes prior to November election

Officials in Montgomery County say they want more ballot drop boxes in place for the November election.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Jim Shalleck, President of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, told FOX 5's Lindsay Watts that the county has requested 40 ballot drop boxes for early voting and polling places.

There will be three dozen voting centers open in the county for the election.

Polls will begin opening October 26th which would be about a week before Election Day.