Montgomery County Public Schools warns about dangers of fentanyl use

Montgomery County Public Schools met Tuesday to discuss and raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

School officials joined County Health Department officials for the meeting that included a demonstration of administering Narcan - a medicine that counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose.

Areas across the D.C. region have reported fentanyl related overdoses this year.

Earlier this month three teens overdosed on fentanyl in Prince William County. A 17-year-old male died as a result.

Also in Prince William County, authorities charged a woman in the death of her 20-month-old son who died after investigators say he ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl over the summer.

In Prince George's County, police issued a warning to residents about counterfeit prescription drugs laced with fentanyl.

Tuesday’s meeting is part of a series of outreach efforts to raise awareness for parents and caregivers to warn their children about the dangers of drug use, specifically fentanyl.