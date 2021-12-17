Montgomery County Public Schools suspends most in-person extracurricular activities

Montgomery County Public Schools has announced all in-person, non-athletic extracurricular activities have been suspended from Dec. 20 through Jan. 7 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

Athletic practices and games can continue as scheduled. All games during winter break, which is Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, have been canceled.

Beginning Dec. 20, if a team has three or more active positive COVID-19 cases, all team activities must be paused for 14 days. For athletic competitions, all spectators must continue to wear masks at all times.

MCPS will continue to work closely with the health department to monitor positive cases, and an additional community update will be sent prior to winter break.