Montgomery County Public Schools announces vaccine mandate for staff, student athletes

Montgomery County Public Schools says they will require all staff members to get vaccinated, as well as many student-athletes.

The news about the vaccine mandates came Thursday as the district provided more information about their quarantine policy and the upcoming use of rapid testing in schools.

As cases of COVID rise and hundreds of students and staff members have been quarantined as a result of the district's new policy, officials say all staff will be required to have at least the first dose of the vaccine completed by Sept. 30.

They did not specify if or what repercussions there could be for staff members who do not comply.

The district also announced on Thursday that all winter and spring student-athletes will have to be vaccinated to participate.

After more than 1,700 students were at home last week for COVID-related reasons, the schools are now talking contingency plans should they have to go back to a hybrid model.

The move follows a national trend as more cases of COVID are being seen among children and teens as many school-aged children are too young to get the vaccine.

Several U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting infections.