COVID-19 cases rise in children across US as schools begin to open for in-person learning

Students in schools across the D.C. region and the country are returning to the classroom as COVID-19 numbers surge across the United States.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The highly contagious delta variant is spreading across the country and children are filling hospitals in record numbers -- more even than at the height of the pandemic, says a report by the Associated Press.

Many school-aged children are too young to get the vaccine which is available only to those 12 and over.

Some U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections.

The surging coronavirus numbers are spreading anxiety among parents, administrators and politicians across the country.

According to an August 13 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization rates surged in recent weeks, reaching 0.41 per 100,000 children ages 0 to 17, compared with 0.31 per 100,000, the previous high set in mid-January. Over 400 U.S. children have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Associated Press contributed to this report