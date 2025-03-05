Montgomery County Public Schools request 52 additional security guards amid safety concerns

The Brief Request for Security Guards: Montgomery County Public Schools seek 52 additional security guards to address safety concerns. Incident Background: Two gun-related incidents at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School have been reported in the last month. Budget and Implementation: The budget will be sent to the Council by March 14, with potential implementation next year.



Montgomery County Public Schools are requesting 52 additional security guards to address concerns about student safety and gun incidents.

The request follows two separate gun-related incidents that put Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on lockdown last month.

Security guard request following incidents

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson about the appeal. He said it would be part of the Superintendent and Board of Education’s request. Friedson mentioned that the County Executive would send the budget to the Council by March 14, with the budget expected to be passed by the end of May.

Friedson noted that community members have expressed concern and frustration over the apparent lack of urgency regarding the matter.

Budget and implementation timeline

"If they do occur, some of which are just being looked at, some of which have actually been requested for a budget process, they wouldn't be implemented until-at the absolute earliest-next year," Friedson told Ramirez.

"There are mental health, behavioral health, and major challenges facing our young people across the board. that's not unique to BCC. that's happening everywhere," Friedson said when asked about potential triggers for the safety issues.

"It is impacting the students, it's impacting the families, the teachers and staff, and it's also impacting the broader community in a really significant way," Friedson added.

Officials are discussing making B-CC a closed school, not allowing students off campus during school hours. Another major consideration is the implementation of weapons detection systems.

It is estimated that installing metal detectors at the 25 high schools in Montgomery County would cost $100 million.