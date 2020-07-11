Montgomery County Public Schools presents plan to start next school year entirely online

article

Montgomery County Public Schools has a plan to eventually reintroduce students and staff to the classroom, but next school year would still start entirely online.

That's according to a draft reopening plan the school district released Saturday.

The draft plan calls for an Aug. 31 virtual start to the school year, with a phased, rotational return to school buildings shortly after.

"MCPS anticipates starting the school year in a virtual-only instructional model given the current public health conditions, to plan for the needs of our families and to provide sufficient training for staff and students on new COVID-19 protocols," the report reads.

Phased returns to school would last between two to four weeks depending on myriad factors including age, grade and underlying public health conditions.

All students would return to school on a rotational basis by November.

Being a draft, the plan is subject to change.

The 21-page draft report is below. The chapter on students returning starts on page 7:

