Montgomery County Public Schools open doors for in-person learning Monday

Montgomery County Public Schools are opening their doors for in-person learning to some students Monday. Beginning, March 1, students in specific special education and career and technical education programs will return to buildings.

The phased reopening process will continue into the month as some students in kindergarten through third grade will begin to return to buildings starting March 15.

School officials say families will hear directly from their schools about their specific plans. Virtual-only instruction will also for student remaining at home.

School officials say they expect to have groups of students in pre-kindergarten classes and students in grades 4, 5, 6 and 12 return to class no later than April 6. Students in grades 7 and 10 should return no later than April 26.