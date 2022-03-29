Anti-racist survey for Montgomery County Public Schools draws mixed reviews

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is spending more than $450,000 to conduct an anti-racist audit survey.

The school district says it’s the first of its kind countywide. The survey will examine how race is impacting MCPS practices.

Faculty and staff did the survey in May and June, while parents and students are completing it now.

"Students have been asking us to address this issue for many years," said John Landesman, Strategic Initiatives Director for MCPS. " They've come to the board a lot lately and also the inequitable outcomes of COVID have all made it so this is the right time for us to do this work."

The survey has drawn mixed reactions from parents. We’re told parents were given the choice to opt their child out from participating. However, some critics have questioned the survey's premise via social media.

The survey asks questions such as: What are your experiences in MCPS? Do you feel safe? And Do you have the same opportunities as your counterparts based on your race?

Students are also being asked if they see themselves in the curriculum. All participants are reportedly kept anonymous.

The Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium is conducting the survey, and we’re told the questionnaire being sent to parents is only a small part of the school district’s anti-racist audit.

The entire audit includes community conversations and focus groups on how race is impacting practices and outcomes across Montgomery County Public Schools.

We’re told the focus groups will continue. Researchers will then create themes based on all the data and release a report in July.

The school district says it will "determine the appropriate next steps" along with community stakeholders.