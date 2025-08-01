Montgomery County hope for new leads in 50-year-old cold case homicide

The Brief Montgomery County police are hoping to generate new leads in the case of a woman killed 50 years ago. On July 24, 1975, Kathy Beatty was reported missing by her family. She was found by her sister the next day, sexually assaulted and murdered. MCPD's Major Crimes Division, Cold Case Section is hoping to renew public interest in the case to get justice for her family.



Montgomery County police say they’re still digging for answers in a 50-year-old cold case murder.

They’re hoping to renew public interest in the case, seeking information that anyone may have on Kathy Beatty.

The backstory:

On July 24, 1975, Kathy Beatty was reported missing by her family.

The next day, her sister found her in a wooded area, known colloquially as "The Rocks," near their Montgomery County neighborhood.

Beatty was unconscious, partially clothed and had been sexually assaulted—in a wooded area commonly referred to by local teenagers as "the rocks," located behind the former K-Mart in Aspen Hill.

Investigators determined that Beatty had been sexually assaulted and suffered blunt force trauma to her head by a rock. She never regained consciousness and died a week later in the hospital.

Despite decades of investigation, no suspect has ever been identified.

A plea for justice:

Just a week out from the 50th anniversary of her passing, the Montgomery County Police Department’s Cold Case unit is hoping to generate fresh leads.

Before Beatty’s mother passed away, cold case detectives met with her and she asked detectives to promise that they would get justice for her daughter.

Though she died without knowing who was responsible, MCPD says their detectives remain committed to honoring that promise for Beatty’s surviving family members.

As part of that effort, MCPD has produced a podcast dedicated to Beatty’s case.

They say they hope that by sharing her story with a new generation, someone will come forward with the information needed to finally solve the crime.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the death of Kathy Beatty is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.