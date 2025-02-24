Montgomery County police searching for suspect in multiple gas station robberies

The Brief A man is wanted for multiple gas station robberies in Montgomery County, police say. The suspect committed the robberies while wielding a kitchen knife. Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information to call them.



Montgomery County police are investigating several armed robberies. Investigators say the suspect has been using a kitchen knife, hitting local gas stations.

Detectives are asking for help to catch the suspect that they say has robbed multiple gas stations in Germantown and one in Gaithersburg — the Walnut Hill Liberty gas station and Frank's Auto Repair, on South Frederick Avenue.

Caught on camera

Suspect Attacks:

The suspect was caught on camera walking into the Liberty gas station around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, dressed in a dark coat and sunglasses. What you can’t see is that he has a large kitchen knife concealed underneath his clothing.

The suspect is seen grabbing a drink and a bag of chips before walking up to the counter. He then pulls the knife out and approaches the cashier with the weapon in hand, demanding money.

A manager saw what is going on and courageously scares the suspect off, causing him to run out of the store, leaving the cashier in fear.

"I feel so scared," the employee at the Liberty station told FOX 5. He said the only good thing was that "no one's hurt."

Another attempted robbery

What we know:

Police tell FOX 5 that the same suspect also tried to rob an Exxon gas station on Muncaster Road on Sunday night. In that instance, he allegedly tried to stab the cashier.

He once again ran away without getting any money but police say he has been able to get money from some of the other armed robberies.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.