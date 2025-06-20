Autistic 8-year-old rescued by Montgomery County police

The Brief An 8-year-old autistic girl was found safe Wednesday night after being spotted running through traffic. Police and community members worked together to secure her and reunite her with her mother. Montgomery County officers locate three to eight at-risk individuals with autism weekly, thanks to specialized training.



What we know:

An 8-year-old girl with autism, reported missing Wednesday evening, was found safe running through traffic in Montgomery County, Md., thanks to swift action by police and community members.

The Montgomery County Police Department received a 911 call at around 9:18 p.m., from the mother, reporting the girl missing.

Soon after, multiple community members alerted officers that they spotted her near the intersection of Middlebrook and Frederick roads.

Video from a social media post by MCPD shows Officer John McClellan safely picking up the girl and placing her in the patrol car. The child was later reunited with her mother.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County officials say they locate between three and eight individuals on the autism spectrum each week in potentially dangerous situations, thanks to specialized training.

MCPD has received training from Pathfinders for Autism, a non-profit that works to prepare first responders and better understand and help individuals on the autism spectrum. The program director, Shelly Mclaughlin, says, "It's how to recognize different characteristics and behaviors that could very easily be misinterpreted. And something else that we focus on is that wandering and elopement piece, and search and rescue for critical missing."