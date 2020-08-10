Montgomery County police renew call for public help in cold-case search for missing Silver Spring woman

article

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in their ongoing search for a woman – now 70 years old – who disappeared from a home in Silver Spring in 2018.

They remain concerned because of the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Brenda Lee Hopkins from the home in the 11700 block of Eden Road.

Police have not been able to confirm the date of her disappearance, despite exhausting the available leads in the case.

Hopkins is a black woman, who stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe some of the details of the case could prove valuable for people who might be able to help them find Hopkins.

Initially, her sister told police that Hopkins was last seen on Aug. 8, 2018, but investigators have been unable to independently confirm that. The last time she was seen by multiple people was July 12, 2018, when she attended a funeral. Family members indicated that they heard her voice in the background on telephone calls to her sister on Aug. 1, 2018.

Hopkins liked to walk from her home on Eden Road to White Oak Shopping Center on New Hampshire Avenue. Police brought search dogs to the area on Aug. 9 after the initial missing person report, but were unable to find her, or any clues regarding her disappearance.

When she disappeared, Hopkins’ sister said she left behind all of her belongings, including her wallet.

Some family members told police that Hopkins was showing some signs of memory loss.

In addition:

- Hopkins is not known to drive

- She does not have any credit cards

- She doesn’t own a cell phone

If you have any information that might help police in their search, call (240) 773-5070 or (301) 279-8000.

