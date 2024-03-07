Montgomery County police release video of 2 suspects wanted in armed robbery

Montgomery County police have released video of the suspects they say were involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to police, the attack happened around 12 a.m. in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue near the intersection of Mayor Lane.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his personal property. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands.

The suspects then left the scene with the victim’s stolen property in a black SUV with tinted windows, driven by a third suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to submit a tip to www.crimesolversmcmd.org or call 1-866-411-84777.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. Tips may remain anonymous.



