Montgomery County police looking for vehicle-dent-repair scammer in Bethesda

article

Montgomery County police are looking for a suspected vehicle-dent-repair scammer operating out of commercial parking lots in the Bethesda area.

READ MORE: Body shops seeing damaged cars across DC region amid winter storm

According to police, Archie Valdo Thompson, 33, has been approaching potential victims who have visible body damage on their vehicles.

They say Thompson offers to fix the damage for significantly less than repairs shops on the spot.

However, he allegedly typically leaves the vehicle without any visible repairs, if not more damaged than before.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Witnesses have told police that Thompson tries to intimidate them.

Also, two of the four victims investigators talked to told them Thompson demanded more money after he’d worked on their vehicles.

The incidents occurred between July and October 2020.

READ MORE: Violent armed robbers target 2 separate Asian business owners in Montgomery County, police say

Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest on offenses including multiple counts of theft and malicious destruction of property, as well as operating a motor vehicle repair business without a license.

If you can help police find Thompson, or if you believe you may have been a victim in one of his scams, call police at (240) 773-6726.