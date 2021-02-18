Body shops seeing damaged cars across DC region amid winter storm

There have been crashes all over the D.C. region after this morning's winter storm.



The video above was taken earlier today at Total Recon in Rockville where crews had to carry in the front of the car, then drive the rest of it up to the garage!

"I seemed to lose control. I was just trying to react to another vehicle and struck it on the side and that just ripped the bumper right off," said William Brumby.

At this hour, many of the main roads have been treated but the side streets may still be a problem.

"Ice is a killer. No matter what type of vehicle you have, it's difficult to actually go up against ice," said Ernesto Melendez. "You just can't be speeding."