Montgomery County police looking for suspects who robbed senior citizens

Two senior citizens were targeted in a brazen early-morning robbery in Montgomery County, according to police.

Investigators said it occurred last Friday shortly before 6 a.m. on Alpenhorn Way in Fairland. Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the man and woman walking out of their home when they were immediately attacked by three suspects.

First, one of the suspects strikes the man, knocking him to the ground. Then the woman is assaulted and thrown into a nearby bush. Ultimately the suspects fled with property taken from the victims.

“It’s just shocking to see,” said Capt. Tom Jordan. “This couple is just coming out in the morning, they’re getting ready to head somewhere, and they’re immediately, I mean, just tackled.”

Police said they hope the public can help identify the attackers. They also added that they believe the man and woman were targeted.

“It seemed like these suspects had some knowledge of their victims and were lying in wait,” Jordan explained.

Some neighbors were shaken up Wednesday, including Ine Alemu. She told Fox 5 she’s now considering upgrading her home security.

“The police knocked everywhere and talked to everybody,” Alemu said of the incident. “Its never happened in this community before. Now we’re scared, everybody is scared.”

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to please call the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.

