Montgomery County police looking for suspect after attempted sexual assault in Germantown

Montgomery County police have released video that they hope will help lead them to a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman inside a Germantown apartment complex.

Police began investigating on Sunday around 7 p.m. after the incident at Briarcliff Terrace had been reported.

The victim told police that the suspect approached her when she entered the front door of her apartment building.

After the suspect attacked her, a neighbor heard the victim’s screaming.

The suspect ran away when the neighbor came to the victim’s aid.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s with short black hair. He is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds.

During the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5050.

