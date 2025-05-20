Montgomery County police investigating multiple car break-ins, thefts in Chevy Chase

A woman’s car window was shattered and thousands of dollars worth of her items were stolen from her car in what is supposed to be a secure parking garage.

The victim spoke exclusively to FOX 5’s Shomari Stone Monday night, and she's not the only one who's been hit.

What we know:

Most people park their cars, lock them and go into their homes every night, expecting that the next morning, their cars will be fine.

Unfortunately, that was not the case for a woman who lives in The Claude apartment building in Chevy Chase.

On Monday, she was supposed to be attending her grandmother's funeral but instead, she was dealing with the aftermath of a car break-in and theft.

Caught on camera:

Video from inside her car shows what happened.

The suspect shatters the passenger side window of the victim’s BMW. You can see him snatching what she says is a Louis Vuitton purse and a Prada wallet, valued at $4,000.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Chaplin Place in Chevy Chase around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Montgomery County police responded and officers are investigating.

What they're saying:

The victim, Cade Cullen, says she feels violated.

"When you're at home, you expect to be safe. You expect to be safe. You expect that when you lock your car everything is going to be fine and you don't expect that at 5:30 a.m., you're going to see fraud alerts and a notification from your car app saying that somebody broke in," she told FOX 5.

FOX 5 emailed and left a voicemail message with officials regarding the car break-ins and we are waiting for a response.

If you recognize the suspect shown in the surveillance video or have information about the car break-ins, call Montgomery County police.