Montgomery County police dog found safe after going missing

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:16PM
WHITE OAK, Md. - Authorities say a Montgomery County police dog that had gone missing has been found safe and unharmed.  

Loki, a Belgian Malinois, had last been seen early Friday morning in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Jackson Road. Loki is black and tan and was wearing a collar that says, 'Police.'

Police posted the dog's photo to social media. They say he was located around 12:45 p.m.

Montgomery County police dog reported missing (Montgomery County Department of Police)