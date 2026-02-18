NTSB takes over investigation into Centreville home explosion

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board is now overseeing the investigation into a home explosion in Centreville. A gas leak in this neighborhood fueled the flames and prompted evacuations. So far, 11 families have been permitted to return to their homes, but 35 are still displaced.



The National Transportation Safety Board offered comment on Wednesday for the first time since taking over the investigation into a gas leak and home explosion in a Centreville neighborhood.

The NTSB says its role in this case is to gather evidence and determine recommendations. The agency says it will likely remain in Centreville for several more days to investigate.

What we know:

On Sunday, Feb. 15, an explosion ripped through a home on the 14000 block of Quail Pond Court. A gas leak in this neighborhood fueled the flames and prompted evacuations.

Four NTSB members arrived on Monday. The lead NTSB investigator has 17 years of experience in investigating pipelines.

The NTSB says they are gathering evidence, interviewing people and checking the equipment.

"This is the beginning of a long process. We do not determine the probable cause here on scene. The probable cause, findings and any safety recommendations will be included in our final report, which could take 12-24 months to complete," said Pat Warren, director of the NTSB’s rail, pipeline and hazardous materials investigations.

Investigators say they found a loss of pressure on one of the pipelines in the 5200 block of Bell Plains Drive, near the home that exploded. Washington Gas operates the pipeline.

Local perspective:

Questions and frustrations are mounting for impacted residents.

Williams Company and Washington Gas reportedly have five pipelines in the area. Both companies had representatives at Tuesday night’s town hall with residents, but questions were reportedly limited.

"All the groups got to speak. They did limit the questions that people had to about five or so for each group, which I thought was on the low side, given the number of people there and the complexity of the situation," a neighbor told FOX 5.

The NTSB says they do not know if advanced leak detection systems were in place in this neighborhood.

So far, 11 families have been permitted to return to their homes, but 35 are still displaced.

Officials say gas readings are trending downward and are being closely monitored.

What they're saying:

Washington Gas and Williams Pipeline Corporation, which reportedly have five pipelines in the area, are continuing to conduct atmospheric monitoring, going door to door to make sure readings are normal.

Both Washington Gas and Williams Pipeline Corporation released statements to FOX 5 on Wednesday.

"Washington Gas has been responding to the incident in Centreville, and is fully cooperating with state and federal authorities, including the NTSB, which has named Washington Gas as a party to its investigation. Because of that, we are restricted from providing any information about the incident or its possible causes. Please direct all inquiries to the NTSB at mediarelations@ntsb.gov ." - Washington Gas Spokesperson

"Our thoughts continue to be with the residents impacted by this incident. Many of our employees live and work in the area. We’ve been a part of this community for several decades and take our responsibilities to our neighbors seriously. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of the public. Williams has isolated its pipeline in the area and is monitoring our system as a precaution. We continue to coordinate closely with all appropriate authorities involved in the response, including the NTSB, which is currently in charge of the investigation and will provide updates and details at an appropriate time." - Williams Pipeline Corporation