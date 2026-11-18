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The Brief Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul was chosen to lead the Montgomery County Police Department. DeVaul defended himself against a decade-old allegations of financial fraud. DeVaul believes the original audit was payback after he sided with officers who filed harassment suits against the Maryland National Capital Parks Commission.



Antonio DeVaul, the Takoma Park Police Chief who was tapped to lead Montgomery County Police, is defending himself from decade-old allegations of financial fraud.

What we know:

Chief DeVaul told FOX 5 that an "oversight error" and retaliation are what triggered an investigation into his time as chief of Maryland National Capital Park Police.

DeVaul was chosen to become the next police chief by Montgomery County Executive-Elect Will Jawando. Hours after the announcement, old accusations of fraud surfaced in documents released through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

According to DeVaul, the issue was a reporting oversight by him, not fraud.

READ MORE | Montgomery County police chief pick faces scrutiny over 2017 fraud probe

In a 2017 internal investigation by the Maryland National Capital Parks Commission, auditors found that he failed to report that a vendor doing business with his department had paid for him to attend a police expo in 2015 and 2016. DeVaul denied any wrongdoing, was not disciplined and retired in 2017.

However, DeVaul said there is more to the story. Takoma Park later hired two law firms to investigate the fraud accusations that cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The chief said he feels the original audit was payback by the Parks Commission after two of his officers filed harassment suits against the commission and DeVaul sided with the officers.

What they're saying:

"If you look at the record prior to 2017, there were no complaints filed against me. Period hard stop," DeVaul said. "Once I openly supported the officers who were being discriminated against and retaliated against, all of a sudden I’m in multiple anonymous investigations."

"Let me say this clearly. I absolutely would support — as I always have — would support officers that I feel were aggrieved, absolutely," DeVaul said. "Would I want to be subjected to what I felt was retaliation for coming forward? No, but I’m about doing the right thing, and I’ll always do the right thing."

Chief DeVaul still needs to be confirmed by the Montgomery County Council and said he expects tough questions about the fraud findings during that process. He said he wants to meet with councilmembers to answer those questions.

Current Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he has questions about how the original audits were conducted.

RELATED | Montgomery County police chief Marc Yamada resigns following misconduct investigation

When asked if he would have done anything differently in either his financial reporting in his prior job or his clashes with the park Commission, DeVaul said he stands by his record.

"Am I perfect? No. Have I done things that, when I look back on a 33-year career and say could I have done things better? Yes. But if you talk about what I stand for, absolutely not. I wouldn't change anything, and that's who I am," DeVaul said.

"If you look at my track record over the last 33 years, I'm a man of ethics. I'm a man of reform," DeVaul said. "Anyone who knows me knows I've had a stellar career and the only time that allegations have been leveled against me were during that 2017 period."

On Tuesday, Jawando said he was aware of the prior investigations and was standing by DeVaul.

FOX 5 DC reached out to the Maryland National Capital Parks and Planning Commission for comment, but has not yet heard back.