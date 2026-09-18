Montgomery County police chief Marc Yamada resigns

Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada has resigned, County Executive Marc Elrich and the department confirmed Friday.

In a statement, Elrich said he accepted Yamada’s resignation effective immediately and thanked him for nearly four decades of service to the department and county residents.

The Brief Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada has resigned Elrich accepted Yamada’s resignation effective immediately Assistant Chief Darren Franke will serve as acting chief



Elrich said he has appointed Assistant Chief Darren Francke to serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is named.

Yamada was selected to lead the department in 2024 ahead of the retirement of then‑Chief Marcus Jones. He previously served as an assistant chief and had been with the department for more than 35 years. He was the first Japanese‑American to lead the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police officials say the department will continue normal operations during the leadership transition and remain focused on serving Montgomery County. They say they are committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the public’s trust as they move forward.

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Montgomery County Police Marc Yamada