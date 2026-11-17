The Brief Trump spoke during the first leg of his trip across Asia this week. Authorities transferred Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other senior U.S. officials to military housing. Attorney General Todd Blanche also relocated from his home to a military base around March.



President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it would face unprecedented retaliation if it carried out an attack on Washington, D.C.

Trump issued the warning after CNN reported, citing multiple U.S. officials, that Iran weighed killing senior Trump administration officials by detonating a chemical weapon or dirty bomb in the nation's capital.

"Is there any imminent threat to Washington, D.C.?" a reporter asked on Monday.

"Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I, I hope it's not, but it's — we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy. But this is why they can't have a nuclear weapon, by the way, in case people had any questions," Trump responded.

Trump spoke during the first leg of his trip across Asia this week, where he met Monday with QUAD leaders in the Philippines, including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Trump said he planned to press Chinese President Xi Jinping to help end the war in Iran during their meeting later this week.

CNN reported that Iran's plans for an attack on U.S. soil remained in a preliminary phase and represented, "for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack."

RELATED: FEMA Emergency Alert System test scheduled nationwide Tuesday

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told the network the U.S. monitored "any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland."

The report followed news days earlier that authorities transferred Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other senior U.S. officials to military housing in recent weeks.

Threats against Bessent reached "more than an advanced stage" amid reported Iranian assassination threats, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The Iranian threats against Bessent followed a documented history of alleged Tehran-backed assassination plots targeting senior U.S. officials.

Attorney General Todd Blanche also relocated from his home to a military base around March, a different source familiar with the arrangements told Fox News Digital.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also reportedly took up residence at Fort McNair in D.C., while White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and other administration officials moved to military installations or protected government housing.

The relocations did not all stem from the same threats, as some followed concerns about domestic political violence.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.