The Brief The pick for Montgomery County Police Chief is facing scrutiny over a 2017 internal investigation. The investigation found that Antonio DeVaul engaged in fraud and violated financial rules. DeVaul previously served as chief of the Maryland National Capital Park Police and currently serves as the Takoma Park police chief.



Montgomery County Executive-Elect Will Jawando's police chief nominee is facing scrutiny over his past after a 2017 internal investigation found that he engaged in fraud and violated financial rules while serving as chief of the Maryland National Capital Park Police.

What we know:

Jawando said he knew about the past fraud investigation into Antonio DeVaul, and is standing by his pick. Jawando also lashed out at what he called "unnamed sources" who are trying to derail the nomination.

DeVaul currently serves as Takoma Park Police Chief, but according to documents released through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), he was previously forced to retire as Maryland Capital Park Police Chief in 2017.

An internal investigation by the Maryland National Capital Park Commission showed that DeVaul was the subject of a financial fraud investigation.

READ MORE | Jawando picks Takoma Park chief to lead Montgomery County police, pending approval

According to the documents, DeVaul attended a police expo with expenses paid by a company that did business with the Maryland Park Police. Investigators determined that DeVaul violated department rules by allowing and not revealing those expense payments. His department also bought nearly $50,000 in equipment and supplies from that company in 2016.

The report states that the findings "concluded Chief DeVaul's actions support a conclusion of fraud."

Jawando said he was aware of the decade-old probe and is keeping DeVaul as his pick for the next police chief.

"Very reasonable people will see that they're trying to attack my nominee," Jawando said. "And if people disagree with who the nominee is, that is certainly their right, but Chief DeVaul has had a 33-year stellar career, and he's done a great job in Takoma Park."

The scrutiny comes months after the last Montgomery County police chief was forced to resign following an inspector general report that found similar violations.

READ MORE | Montgomery County police chief Marc Yamada resigns following misconduct investigation

What they're saying:

"I've seen subsequent investigations that have cleared him, and we are happy to make those available as long as there's no legal reason we can't," Jawando said. "But we checked through all of this. I'm aware of this FOIA. We talked about it with Cheif DeVaul."

Several Montgomery County Council members said they are seriously concerned about Jawando’s selection.

"I think there were nine allegations of fraud, three that were substantiated, and I want to be clear it was more than just allegations. There were three findings," said Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke.

"I stand by my comments that I do believe that we have amazing people in the Montgomery County Police Department, people who have good moral character and who don’t have this baggage coming with them," said Council President Natali Fani-González.

Councilmembers said they will need to conduct a full investigation during their confirmation hearings.

FOX 5 DC made several attempts to reach Chief DeVaul for comment, but has not yet heard back.