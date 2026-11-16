The Brief A transgender woman is suing the Fencing Sports Academy in Fairfax County and USA Fencing over alleged discrimination. Dinay Yukich claims neither company was willing to accept her change in gender. Yukich first filed a claim with the state attorney general, then filed a lawsuit for a violation of Virginia law.



A Maryland woman who identifies as transgender is suing the Fencing Sports Academy in Fairfax County and USA Fencing (USAF) after she claims they violated a Virginia law banning discrimination on the basis of sex.

What we know:

Dinay Yukich has been fencing since high school. She went out for the fencing team in college at Johns Hopkins. At the time, she was considered a man, and the coach said her long hair made her too much of a girly man for the men’s fencing team.

Now, her driver’s license, social security records and birth certificate show she is a woman.

She tried to switch her USA Fencing membership from male to female to participate in a challenge at the academy in Fairfax in January, a USAF-sanctioned event. However, that didn't work. USAF switched her gender back and said their hands were tied by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, forcing them to implement a trans ban.

"Virginia state law is clear that businesses and events that are open to the public cannot post, publish, or circulate a policy that says someone is not welcome because of who they are," said Susie Cirill, a lawyer for Dinah Yukich. "So these bans in sports, these flat-out bans of people, have the same effect of putting a sign in the window saying trans people not welcome, trans people need not apply, trans people use the back entrance, or trans people can't sit at the lunch counter."

Yukich reached out directly to the Fairfax academy, because Virginia law bars businesses open to the public from discriminating on the basis of sex and gender identity. The academy said they had to defer to USA Fencing, so no one was willing to accept her change in status.

Yukich first filed a claim with the state attorney general, then filed a lawsuit against the academy and USAF for violating Virginia law.

Yukich also claims they all engaged in a conspiracy to exclude her from events. She is asking the Fairfax County Circuit Court to force the academy to comply with Virginia law and pay no more than $75,000 in damages.

What they're saying:

USA Fencing said they cannot comment on ongoing litigation, but shared a statement, saying, "More generally, as the recognized National Governing Body for fencing in the United States, USA Fencing is required to comply with athlete eligibility standards set by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the International Fencing Federation. We do not have discretion to deviate from those requirements."

When asked what she would say in response to critics who believe there is a measurable difference between women and men, especially when it comes to sports, Cirill said, "The law is what it is. The law says if something is open to the public, you cannot exclude based on a protected class. And so there's always a reason to discriminate."

The Fairfax Academy declined to comment, and Yukich declined to speak with FOX 5 DC directly.