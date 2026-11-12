Massive house party thrown for teen ends with charges for Northern Virginia parents

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The Brief A Virginia couple was charged after police said they threw a massive party for their teenage child. Police received multiple calls about the party, with callers saying 100 to 300 people were at the McLean home. An attorney for the couple said an invite shared on social media led to the chaos.



A Northern Virginia couple is facing charges after Fairfax County police said they threw a massive party for their teenage child that got out of control. The couple's attorney said an invitation shared on social media was to blame.

What we know:

Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining common nuisance after police received multiple calls about a party at a McLean home on Nov. 6 around 9 p.m. Callers told police that 100 to 300 people were at the home.

Police arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive to find a large crowd with fireworks going off. They worked to safely disperse the crowd.

Lisa and Aubrey turned themselves into police and were released on $1,000 bond each, officials said.

Police urged homeowners to stay mindful about the activities taking place on their property, saying, "While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly."

Social media invite leads to crowds

Lisa and Aubrey both maintain their innocence, explaining, through their attorney, Alaric Piette, that they intended to allow their two middle school-aged sons to invite 10 to 20 classmates to their home.

According to Piette, the couple's sons made an invitation and sent it to friends. However, it was shared with other kids at their school and eventually made the rounds at a high school.

What they're saying:

Piette said the couple was "suddenly confronted with a bunch of kids they didn't know who were significantly older than their kids, showing up at their house, trespassing. They managed to keep most of the kids off the property and off the backyard, but it had started to get out of control."

Piette further explained that the invite expressly said no bags and no alcohol was allowed.

"There was not going to be any alcohol there, and they didn't want kids bringing alcohol to their house," he said.

Neighbors called 911 as the couple tried to calm attendees and keep them out of their home. According to Piette, the couple welcomed police to get kids off their lawn, but were not anticipating that they would be charged.

"They were trying to maintain control because suddenly their neighborhood, they live in a cul-de-sac, was just filled with people they didn't want there and they were overwhelmed," Piette said. "So they hadn't yet called the police, but they were very happy when the police arrived. They didn't expect at all that they were gonna be the ones charged at the end of this."

When officers arrived, the couple thanked them and invited them into their home, to which they declined. Piette said the officers "never investigated whether there was alcohol in the actual place where the party was meant to be."

Following the visit from police, the couple spoke to their children about the dangers of sharing information with people they don't know or trust on social media. Piette said they were surprised to get a call from police the next morning saying they needed to turn themselves in.

"They wanted to maintain a safe place, free from alcohol, for kids to have a good time, but they had no control about all the kids that arrived and caused chaos in their neighborhood," Piette told FOX 5 DC.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court next month, Piette said.