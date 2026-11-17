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The Brief FOX 5 DC has hired journalist Blake Eason to join its news team as a morning anchor and Saturday morning streaming contributor. Eason comes to Washington from WISN in Milwaukee, where he anchored the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts and won an Edward R. Murrow Award. The Emmy-nominated journalist also has more than 780,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and previously anchored in Nashville and Georgia.



FOX 5 DC has hired Emmy-nominated journalist Blake Eason to join its news team as a morning anchor and contributor to the station's Saturday morning streaming coverage.

Eason arrives in the District from WISN in Milwaukee, where he anchored the station's 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

"Blake brings an impressive combination of journalistic experience, energy and a genuine ability to connect with audiences," said Kyle Carmean, WTTG Vice President of News and Content. "His strength as a storyteller and his experience across broadcast and digital platforms make him a terrific addition to our newsroom as we continue expanding the ways we deliver news to viewers throughout the Washington, D.C. region."

Beyond his broadcast work, Eason has built a social media following of more than 780,000 people across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

During his tenure at WISN, Eason covered breaking news, severe weather, politics and professional sports, including the Milwaukee Brewers' 2026 World Series championship and the 2026 midterm elections.

He was also among the first journalists on the scene of the December 2024 school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin – live reporting and field anchoring that earned him an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Before moving to Milwaukee, Eason worked as an anchor and reporter for "Good Morning Nashville" and earlier served as a morning anchor at WRBL in Columbus, Georgia. He began his broadcasting career as a personality and producer on the nationally syndicated radio program "The Bert Show."

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, Eason holds a degree in journalism and emerging media from Kennesaw State University.

Station officials have not yet announced Eason's official start date or which specific morning broadcast hours he will anchor.