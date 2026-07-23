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Montgomery County officials reach deal to acquire White’s Ferry landing

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published July 23, 2026 3:29 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 3:29 PM EDT
White's Ferry owners offer to donate historic ferry to Montgomery County
White's Ferry owners offer to donate historic ferry to Montgomery County

White's Ferry owners offer to donate historic ferry to Montgomery County

The owners of White's Ferry have offered to donate the ferry to Montgomery County. Chuck and Stacy Kuhn announced their formal donation on Tuesday.

POOLESVILLE, MD. - Montgomery County officials have confirmed a deal has been reached with the owners of White's Ferry to acquire the ferry operations and the dock area in Poolesville.

The agreement with ferry owners Chuck and Stacy Kuhn brings local government directly into the fold as leaders work to restore a vital Potomac River crossing that has been dormant for years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

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