Montgomery County officials reach deal to acquire White’s Ferry landing
POOLESVILLE, MD. - Montgomery County officials have confirmed a deal has been reached with the owners of White's Ferry to acquire the ferry operations and the dock area in Poolesville.
The agreement with ferry owners Chuck and Stacy Kuhn brings local government directly into the fold as leaders work to restore a vital Potomac River crossing that has been dormant for years.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.