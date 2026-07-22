Sleeping D.C. couple was unaware of home intrusion until fraud alert

The Brief D.C. police are looking to identify a suspect in a home intrusion case. A couple said their home security system wires were cut during an overnight robbery. The suspect will face burglary, destruction of property and fraud charges, police said.



D.C. Police are searching for a suspect following an overnight burglary in Northeast D.C., where an intruder cut a home's security system wires and robbed a sleeping couple.

What we know:

According to a police report, the burglary occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. A man and a woman were asleep inside their residence when the suspect walked up to the home, severed the security camera wires, and broke inside.

The couple had no idea anyone had entered their home until early the following morning, July 13, when the woman received a notification that her credit card had been charged $263 at a CVS on P Street in Northwest D.C.

Upon searching for her purse, she discovered it was missing. Her partner then checked the home's security system and discovered the camera wires had been cut, causing the system to stop working.

Along with the purse, the suspect stole a wallet, a house key, a work laptop, credit cards, and a work ID.

Police are calling on the community to help identify a suspect who was captured on surveillance.

What they're saying:

While both victims were physically unharmed during the break-in, neighbors expressed alarm over the bold overnight intrusion.

"It’s kinda crazy, it’s close to home. You wouldn’t expect with the added support from the neighborhood cops and the National Guard that would happen in the neighborhood, but you can never be too careful with bad guys around," said neighbor Troywade Devese. "As much as I don’t wanna say it, you can never let your guard down, and you can never get too comfortable. You never know, you never know."

The suspect faces potential charges of burglary, destruction of property, and first-degree fraud, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the incident to call police immediately.