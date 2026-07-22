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The Brief A woman is speaking out after being ambushed and robbed in a D.C. parking garage. The woman said she and a friend were robbed of their bags and jewelry. D.C. police are searching for two suspects captured fleeing the scene.



A D.C. woman is speaking out after being ambushed at gunpoint inside a downtown parking garage on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The woman and her friend were walking to their vehicle inside a garage on the 1100 block of 18th Street Northwest when two armed suspects jumped from behind a parked car and robbed them.

"I'm very devastated. I'm traumatized. I'm having trouble sleeping, eating, so trying to get through it day by day," the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX 5. "I literally, I couldn't believe it. I felt like it was so surreal. I felt like I was in a movie. I just couldn't even wrap my mind around what was going on because it happened so swiftly, so fast."

Surveillance video obtained by detectives captured the moments immediately following the armed robbery as the duo fled the scene.

The first suspect was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a mask. Police said he was running while attempting to hold up tight jeans falling below his waist.

The second suspect was dressed in all-black with a distinctive, wobbling running style, police said. The suspect was seen holding a black Telfar crossbody bag that was stolen during the mugging.

According to the police report, the suspects robbed the woman’s friend of a chain, a watch, and a crossbody bag. They also took the woman's bag, which had her phone, keys, bank cards, and cash.

While fleeing the garage, one of the suspects dropped the woman's bag, allowing her to recover her belongings. However, the suspects successfully made off with the other victim's property.

Police are actively searching for the two suspects involved in the downtown robbery.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.

Anyone with details about the incident is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).