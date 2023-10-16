Future of White's Ferry up for discussion following legal battle

The future of White's Ferry is up for discussion Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The ferry used to take hundreds of passengers every day across the Potomac River, from Loudoun County to Montgomery County. The ferry abruptly shut down after a legal battle over the land that it's docked on.

A public hearing led by Montgomery County's transportation environment committee is expected to happen Monday morning.

Featured article

Back In December 2020, ferry operations abruptly ceased over disputes and lawsuits related to the ownership and access to the landing on the Virginia side, which is owned by Rockland Farm. A court ruled that the ferry trespassed on the private Virginia land when it expanded its landing.

Chuck and Stacy Kuhn, owners of JK Moving Services, bought the Ferry in February 2021.

In March, the Kuhns said that Rockland Farm said no to a $1.1 million dollar offer to purchase the site. That offer included funds from White’s Ferry’s owners, both Montgomery and Loudoun Counties, and additional funds from Herb Brown, the original ferry owner.

Now many people who rely on the ferry have been reminding representatives from local, state and federal governments that life without the ferry is hurting local businesses, not to mention sometimes quadrupling commutes.



