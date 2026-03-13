Montgomery County neighbors concerned after white substance pours into Rock Creek

The Brief Neighbors are concerned after seeing a mysterious white substance in Rock Creek. The thick white substance was pouring out of pipes in the area, according to a neighbor. Officials are now warning of the dangers of illegal dumping to the waterways and to wildlife in the area.



A mysterious substance has been dumped into Rock Creek, and neighbors are looking for answers.

What we know:

A man spotted something very concerning in Rock Creek – a thick white substance was pouring out of pipes in the area.

"There wasn't much of an odor but it had to be hundreds of thousands of gallons," neighbor Tom Vichi said. "It was insane, don't expect it. We've seen oil slicks, but nothing like that."

He was walking the path along the water on Wednesday, as he's done daily for nearly 30 years, when he saw the spill.

He immediately started making calls, trying to figure out what it could be and who could help clean it up.

WSSC was first on site on Wednesday evening and reported that the liquid appeared to be white paint.

Officials issue warnings:

Montgomery County environmental inspectors and parks staff came out to investigate the area again, but this time, they couldn't find any evidence of the paint in the water or coming out of the drains.

However, officials are warning of the dangers of illegal dumping to the waterways and to wildlife in the area.

"You know, we share these streams with, not only with each other but the wildlife around us. We are an integrated ecosystem. We have to have more respect for everybody and every being that is dependent on this nature," said Jodi Rose with the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP says since the substance dissipated by this morning, there is nothing to clean up, and nothing to investigate, but neighbors say they're hoping they can get some answers as to exactly what it was, and where it came from.