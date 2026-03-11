Frederick County Public Schools implementing clear bag policy for all after-school events

The Brief Frederick County Public Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all after-school events. The district says the rule is being implemented to enhance safety and security for students, staff, and visitors. FCPS says the rule applies to all spectators, and all bags will be checked by staff before guests are allowed to enter.



Beginning March 16, Frederick County Public Schools will require clear bags for all after-school events.

The district says the rule is being implemented to enhance safety and security for students, staff, and visitors. It applies to all elementary, middle and high schools.

The policy

What's allowed:

These are the bags that can be brought to after-school events:

Clear bags: Must be fully transparent from all angles and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. A small logo or marker is permitted provided it does not obscure the contents of the bag.

Small wallets, wristlets, or clutch bags: Non-clear bags no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Medical bags: Bags containing prescribed medical supplies are permitted and may be inspected separately.

Diaper bags: Permitted when attending with a child and subject to separate inspection.

Participant bags: Equipment bags carried by students participating in the event, such as athletes, cheerleaders, or band members. These may also be inspected separately.

What's not allowed:

The following items will not be allowed:

Any bag exceeding the size limitations listed above, including clear bags.

Backpacks, purses, camera cases, and cinch bags that are not clear.

Large tote bags, coolers, and duffle bags.

Tinted, colored, patterned, or mesh bags that fully obscure the contents.

Entering after-school events

What to do:

FCPS says this rule applies to all spectators. All bags will be checked by staff at after-school events.

Anyone with a bag that doesn't meet the requirements will be asked to return the bag to their car before entering the event.

Anyone bringing items like seats, umbrellas, blankets, or strollers is asked to carry these items visibly through the screening area. Those items may be inspected separately.