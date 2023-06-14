Montgomery County neighborhood comes together to celebrate 'World's Best Bus Driver' Mr. Ralph

School is almost out for the summer and one community took the time to honor who they call the "world's best bus driver" in the sweetest way possible Wednesday afternoon.

Ralph Schwartzback has been a bus driver for 30 years, taking kids to and from elementary, middle and high school in Montgomery County.

At Wednesday's drop-off, families in the Horizon Hills neighborhood in Rockville gathered with signs, flowers and cards to surprise him with an award they created in his honor — a plaque that names him Bus Driver of the Year.

Parents and students said "Mr. Ralph" is simply like family to them.

He was overcome with emotion as he reacted to the surprise and into chants of his name and a giant group hug.

"Kids are my heart. I wake up every morning excited, I share stories with my wife, there's a story every day with kids — good, bad, happy, sad. I get to live that. I wouldn't change that for the world," Schwartzback said.

Mom of three Lauren Flaherty is the one who helped organize the surprise. She said the families all love him so much, they started looking a year ago for a way to honor him or nominate him for an award.

"As we researched, we discovered there wasn't anything out there. We contacted the school system, we contacted the Department of Transportation and the more we looked, the less we found. So we decided to take it upon ourselves to create an award because this man deserves it," Flaherty said.

Jenna Rosenblatt is a freshman at Richard Montgomery High School. She said they all feel the same way.

"Yes, everybody. I've never met someone who didn't love him. Like my friends will come on the bus with me one time, and they're like 'oh my God, your bus driver is amazing,'" Rosenblatt said.

Allison Mintz just graduated from college and came back for the celebration of the man she said took her from kindergarten to high school.

"All the kids here, we don't realize how lucky we are to have someone like Ralph who is a member of the family truly," she said.

The Department of Transportation sent FOX 5 a statement saying, "Ralph is a valued member of the transportation team! He’s had perfect attendance for around 20 years and has driven the same route for many years. He assists with other tasks as needed, especially during COVID with food distribution. He is an all-around good guy with a wonderful attitude."

Schwartzback was overcome with emotion, saying that he’d be shedding tears as soon as he got back on the bus.

After three decades, Schwartzback says he thinks about retiring but he said it's the kids that just keep him coming back every school year.