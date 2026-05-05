Prince George’s County cracks down on street takeovers, attendees face jail

The Brief The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed a bill to crack down on illegal street takeovers. The law expands penalties to include not only drivers but also organizers, participants and even attendees who knowingly show up. Under the new law, fines start at $1,000 and can increase for repeat offenses, with penalties that may include up to 60 days in jail.



Prince George’s County leaders are taking a tougher stance on illegal street takeovers — and under a newly passed bill, simply showing up to watch could now carry serious consequences.

The Prince George’s County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve CB-12, a sweeping measure aimed at cracking down on the dangerous and increasingly disruptive street takeover events that have spread across the county and the broader region.

County officials say the events have become both a public safety threat and a growing drain on police resources. According to Prince George’s County Police, officers have responded to roughly 40 street takeovers since the start of the year.

The new law broadens enforcement beyond drivers. Under CB-12, organizing, participating in or knowingly attending a street takeover could lead to fines starting at $1,000, increasing penalties for repeat offenses, and up to 60 days in jail.

The legislation also formally defines "motor vehicle takeovers" under county law and creates new offenses specifically targeting organizers and participants. Supporters say the changes will give police more authority to intervene earlier and disperse crowds before situations escalate.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Wanika Fisher, who sponsored the bill, said the crowds themselves are part of what fuels the dangerous events.

"I think the bill is going to be an effective tool to help deter people from going to the street takeovers," Fisher said. "Part of that is the thrill of the audience, part of it is the entertainment factor of it."

Fisher also said large crowds often make it difficult for officers to reach drivers and organizers.

"The region can feel that what’s happening is taking our public safety to a bad place," she said. "Even though there are laws that address the driver, it’s hard to get to the driver when there are two to three people between the officer and the driver."

Residents FOX 5 spoke with said the tougher penalties are overdue.

"About time," one resident said. "It’s dangerous for everyone — those attending and those participating."

Another resident called the takeovers "despicable," adding, "My hope is that it (the bill) will make it stop, make it go away everywhere."

What's next:

The bill now heads to County Executive Tara Jackson for signature.

If approved, the law would take effect 45 days later — meaning the new penalties could be in place by the end of June.